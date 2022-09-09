My Take: Remembering 9/11

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunday, September 11th marks the anniversary of one of the darkest days in our nation’s history. For most of us, the memories of that day in 2001 are still vivid. The coordinated attacks on our people left an emotional scar that will never fully heal. For those who weren’t yet born, the full impact of the tragedy may be hard to comprehend, but the images and videos still paint a powerful picture.

It’s because of the nearly three thousand lives lost that day that we must never forget the victims—and the survivors left to pick up the pieces. As another anniversary passes, there are always many remembrance events, most notably the National September 11th Memorial and Museum in New York City.

But you don’t have to travel that far to see a tribute to the victims of September 11th. Did you know there is a First Responders Remembrance Memorial right in Columbia?

Be sure to make a stop at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on Lincoln Street. There, you will see a memorial made of two granite towers and beams from the World Trade Center. It was dedicated on September 11th, 2011. It honors all midlands firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and branches of the military who have lost their lives in the line of duty since 9/11.

And this Sunday, the 9/11 Remembrance Foundation of South Carolina will pay tribute to first responders and military service members during the “9/11 Morning of Remembrance Memorial”.

The program begins at 8:40 a.m. at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

It is thanks to our military men and women, first responders, and government leaders that we have seen no more attacks on the scale of 2001 since that fateful day. However, we must remain vigilant and never forget. It is by living, learning and growing that the memories of those no longer with us will continue to live on.

That’s My Take, What’s Yours?

