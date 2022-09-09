Local designer handmakes luxury leather pieces

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s not often you come across quality custom pieces in the Midlands, but one local designer is setting the bar with his handmade leather pieces.

L Howard Leather is a brand created by Laddie Howard a local Entrepreneur who also dabbles in custom fragrances.

His line includes bags, clutches, and accessories, but is certainly not limited to it.

While many of his pieces can be custom ordered he does have some inventory but pieces are limited since all designs are made by hand.

