Killian Road Dental Care to provide free dental services

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Killian Road Dental Care is providing free dental services to the public Saturday, Sept. 10.

Saturday is Free Dentistry Day, a day dedicated to free dental care. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates nearly 108 million Americans are currently without dental insurance.

Dr. Robert Buchele said, “We understand that many people in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long time. Some don’t understand the importance of dental health or have delayed routine check-ups over the last several years due to the pandemic, but more often than not, they don’t have the financial means.”

During the event, Saturday professional cleanings, dental fillings, or tooth extractions will be provided to patients at the facility on 460 Killian Rd, Unit 1. Insurance is not required for treatment but patients will only be accepted by appointment only. For more information call 803-814-0102 or visit the link here.

