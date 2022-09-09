SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Killian Road Dental Care to provide free dental services

Teeth generic
Teeth generic(WILX)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Killian Road Dental Care is providing free dental services to the public Saturday, Sept. 10.

Saturday is Free Dentistry Day, a day dedicated to free dental care. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates nearly 108 million Americans are currently without dental insurance.

Dr. Robert Buchele said, “We understand that many people in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long time. Some don’t understand the importance of dental health or have delayed routine check-ups over the last several years due to the pandemic, but more often than not, they don’t have the financial means.”

During the event, Saturday professional cleanings, dental fillings, or tooth extractions will be provided to patients at the facility on 460 Killian Rd, Unit 1. Insurance is not required for treatment but patients will only be accepted by appointment only. For more information call 803-814-0102 or visit the link here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Are you eligible for the South Carolina tax rebate?
Nearly 250 vendors from across the state and country are gearing up for South Carolina’s...
‘You name it, it’s here’: Get ready for South Carolina’s largest garage sale
COVID-19
DHEC releases new COVID-19 South Carolina data
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Vehicle crash graphic
Deadly collision under investigation on Two Notch Rd, victim identified

Latest News

Police lights file graphic
Irmo Police arrest teenage suspect in attempted murder case
Curing Kids Cancer
My Take: Remembering 9/11
First Alert: Sept. 9, 2022 Noon