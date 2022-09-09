SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Irmo Police arrest teenage suspect in attempted murder case

Police lights file graphic
Police lights file graphic(wcax)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department said they arrested a teenage suspect in an attempted murder case. Khartae Bethel, 19, was arrested Friday morning in connection to a shooting that occurred on Sept. 4, 2022.

Investigators said Bethel is charged with Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime, and Carrying a Weapon on School Property.

According to police Bethel was in an altercation with the victim, who was a passenger in a vehicle. During the struggle, several rounds were fired. The victim was not injured.

Police said the vehicle was hit several times and that the shooting took place at an area school during nighttime hours with no students present. Investigators said there is no ongoing threat to the school or community.

WIS reached out to the Irmo Police Department to clarify which school the shooting happened at. Investigators said they are not releasing that information at this time because it is an ongoing investigation and to avoid causing panic.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Are you eligible for the South Carolina tax rebate?
Nearly 250 vendors from across the state and country are gearing up for South Carolina’s...
‘You name it, it’s here’: Get ready for South Carolina’s largest garage sale
COVID-19
DHEC releases new COVID-19 South Carolina data
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Vehicle crash graphic
Deadly collision under investigation on Two Notch Rd, victim identified

Latest News

Teeth generic
Killian Road Dental Care to provide free dental services
Curing Kids Cancer
My Take: Remembering 9/11
First Alert: Sept. 9, 2022 Noon