Irmo Police arrest teenage suspect in attempted murder case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department said they arrested a teenage suspect in an attempted murder case. Khartae Bethel, 19, was arrested Friday morning in connection to a shooting that occurred on Sept. 4, 2022.

Investigators said Bethel is charged with Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime, and Carrying a Weapon on School Property.

According to police Bethel was in an altercation with the victim, who was a passenger in a vehicle. During the struggle, several rounds were fired. The victim was not injured.

Police said the vehicle was hit several times and that the shooting took place at an area school during nighttime hours with no students present. Investigators said there is no ongoing threat to the school or community.

WIS reached out to the Irmo Police Department to clarify which school the shooting happened at. Investigators said they are not releasing that information at this time because it is an ongoing investigation and to avoid causing panic.

