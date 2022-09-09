Homicide under investigation at apartment complex in Lugoff

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting incident around 4:50p.m. at Hallmark Apartments in Lugoff Friday.

According to KCSO, deputies arrived to find one person dead at the scene.

Deputies say the suspect shooter left the scene prior to their arrival in a silver 2009 Nissan Maxima.

The suspect was described as a black male, mid 30s age, 5′9″ 140lbs.

