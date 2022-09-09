SkyView
Historic Columbia’s 44th Annual Jubilee Festival

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the past 44 years, a festival that celebrates Black history and culture have graced the Columbia area in what is known as the Jubilee Festival.

This outdoor event brings musicians, artists, dancers, vendors, and storytellers together to celebrate the state’s black history and culture and it’s all on the grounds of Mann-Simons site, the historic home of an entrepreneurial African American Family.

To learn more, visit: https://www.historiccolumbia.org/events/2022/2022-09/jubilee-festival-black-history-and-culture

