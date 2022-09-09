Gamecocks play against former rival Arkansas, first meeting in five years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina Gamecocks are playing against the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday 2022 in the 2022 SEC opener for both teams. The game is set for noon ET at the Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, AR.

Both teams enter Saturday’s contest with season-opening victories. South Carolina and Arkansas both joined the SEC in 1992 and were assigned as ‘permanent’ cross-division rivals. The teams played every year for 22 consecutive seasons until Texas A&M and Missouri joined the conference in 2013.

The Aggies became the Gamecocks’ new ‘permanent’ cross-division rival. The Gamecocks and Razorbacks have only played once since 2017.

The history in Saturday’s game also contains personal history. South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is facing his former colleague Sam Pittman. The two were on Georgia staff together under coach Kirby Smart for the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Beamer faced down Georgia State head coach Shawn Elliot last week, both were on the 2010 South Carolina staff under head coach Steve Spurrier.

All time the Razorbacks are 13-10 against the Gamecocks. However, the Gamecocks have won their last three games against Arkansas. In the last three games, they’ve outscored the Razorbacks by 138-49 margin.

