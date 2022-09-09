Furry Friend Friday - Maverick

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Maverick is a 2-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mix.

Maverick is a super sweet, mushy meatball that loves everyone! He is the biggest love bug you will ever meet and definitely a staff and volunteer favorite. Colder temperatures are on the way… Maverick would love to keep you warm and help you save money on your power bill! He is a super snuggly couch potato and the perfect Netflix & Chill partner.

Maverick is very playful. He likes to play with other big dogs that can match his energy level. He is so silly and goofy and will keep you laughing all day long with his antics!

The ideal home for Maverick would be a house with a big fenced yard for him to romp around in. He would love an active forever family that likes to go on adventures. We recommend no small kids in the home because Maverick believes he is only 5 pounds and might knock them over trying to love on them. He also prefers a home with no cats.

Right now, Maverick has a reduced adoption fee of only $50! Pawmetto Lifeline is at max capacity and adoptions fees have been significantly reduced until further notice to encourage the community to adopt. Cats and kittens are only $25 and dogs 35 pounds and up are $50. Pawmetto Lifeline is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from 12:00-6:00 and Saturdays from 10:00-6:00. Apply to adopt online at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

