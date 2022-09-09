SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Furry Friend Friday - Maverick

Maverick is a 2-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mix.
Maverick is a 2-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mix.(Pawmetto Lifeline)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Maverick is a 2-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mix.

Maverick is a super sweet, mushy meatball that loves everyone! He is the biggest love bug you will ever meet and definitely a staff and volunteer favorite. Colder temperatures are on the way… Maverick would love to keep you warm and help you save money on your power bill! He is a super snuggly couch potato and the perfect Netflix & Chill partner.

Maverick is very playful. He likes to play with other big dogs that can match his energy level. He is so silly and goofy and will keep you laughing all day long with his antics!

The ideal home for Maverick would be a house with a big fenced yard for him to romp around in. He would love an active forever family that likes to go on adventures. We recommend no small kids in the home because Maverick believes he is only 5 pounds and might knock them over trying to love on them. He also prefers a home with no cats.

Right now, Maverick has a reduced adoption fee of only $50! Pawmetto Lifeline is at max capacity and adoptions fees have been significantly reduced until further notice to encourage the community to adopt. Cats and kittens are only $25 and dogs 35 pounds and up are $50. Pawmetto Lifeline is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from 12:00-6:00 and Saturdays from 10:00-6:00. Apply to adopt online at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Are you eligible for the South Carolina tax rebate?
Dominion's logo
Gas line struck in Columbia, houses evacuated
Richland School District 1 leadership announced Tuesday the district will pay a group of summer...
Richland School District 1 reverses course; summer camp teachers to get performance bonus
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Officials rule shooting deaths of elementary teacher, her 2 children as murder-suicide
COVID-19
DHEC releases new COVID-19 South Carolina data

Latest News

Date announced for 16th annual Sickle Cell Walk
Date announced for 16th annual Sickle Cell Walk
(Source: Flickr)
Registration opens for Superhero 5K and Family Fun Day
FILE PHOTO (Source: KFVS)
9/11 Memorial events in the Midlands
FILE
Forest Acres Police Department accepting donations for families impacted by Kentucky floods