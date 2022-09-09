SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT: Crash on I-20 East blocks all lanes

A crash on I-20 East near exit 65 blocked all lanes of traffic Friday morning.
A crash on I-20 East near exit 65 blocked all lanes of traffic Friday morning.(SCDOT)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-20 East has all lanes blocked. The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened at around 6:56 a.m 1 mile east of Exit 65. Expect delays in the area.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Are you eligible for the South Carolina tax rebate?
COVID-19
DHEC releases new COVID-19 South Carolina data
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Nearly 250 vendors from across the state and country are gearing up for South Carolina’s...
‘You name it, it’s here’: Get ready for South Carolina’s largest garage sale
Nearly half do not meet expectations in reading, writing and math.
SC state superintendent of education candidates outline visions to address learning deficits after release of new test scores

Latest News

$100 million approved for Columbia Canal repairs: ‘2015 was a significant crisis.’
The alternate water supply designs are complete and under review by the Federal Energy...
$100 million approved for Columbia Canal repairs: ‘2015 was a significant crisis.’
Furry Friday: Maverick
wis
FIRST ALERT- Increasing clouds today - Periods of heavy rain for tonight and Saturday