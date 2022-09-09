Dominion Energy reports over 1000 people without power in Columbia
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over a thousand people were left without power Friday morning in Columbia.
An outage near Broad River Rd. impacted over a thousand customers according to the Dominion Energy outage map at 10:48 a.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
