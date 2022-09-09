SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Dominion Energy reports over 1000 people without power in Columbia

A screenshot of the Dominion Energy Outage Map Friday morning.
A screenshot of the Dominion Energy Outage Map Friday morning.(Dominion Energy)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over a thousand people were left without power Friday morning in Columbia.

An outage near Broad River Rd. impacted over a thousand customers according to the Dominion Energy outage map at 10:48 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Are you eligible for the South Carolina tax rebate?
COVID-19
DHEC releases new COVID-19 South Carolina data
Nearly 250 vendors from across the state and country are gearing up for South Carolina’s...
‘You name it, it’s here’: Get ready for South Carolina’s largest garage sale
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Nearly half do not meet expectations in reading, writing and math.
SC state superintendent of education candidates outline visions to address learning deficits after release of new test scores

Latest News

WATCH: Gov. McMaster to speak on cybersecurity
Range FORE hope adaptive golf carts
5th annual ‘King Fore A Day’ charity tournament returns Sept. 12th
Vehicle crash graphic
Deadly collision under investigation on Two Notch Rd.
First Alert: Sept. 9, 2022