Dominion Energy reports over 1000 people without power in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over a thousand people were left without power Friday morning in Columbia.

An outage near Broad River Rd. impacted over a thousand customers according to the Dominion Energy outage map at 10:48 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

