Deadly collision under investigation on Two Notch Rd.
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A late-night pedestrian collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Investigators said at around 11:55 p.m. on Sept. 8, a Nissan Armada collided with a pedestrian on Two Notch Rd. The vehicle was traveling north when it hit a pedestrian on the road. The pedestrian was killed and the driver is uninjured.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
