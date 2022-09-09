SkyView
Deadly collision under investigation on Two Notch Rd.

Vehicle crash graphic
Vehicle crash graphic(MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A late-night pedestrian collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Investigators said at around 11:55 p.m. on Sept. 8, a Nissan Armada collided with a pedestrian on Two Notch Rd. The vehicle was traveling north when it hit a pedestrian on the road. The pedestrian was killed and the driver is uninjured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

