Deadly collision under investigation on Two Notch Rd.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A late-night pedestrian collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Investigators said at around 11:55 p.m. on Sept. 8, a Nissan Armada collided with a pedestrian on Two Notch Rd. The vehicle was traveling north when it hit a pedestrian on the road. The pedestrian was killed and the driver is uninjured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

