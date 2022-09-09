SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Clemson Tigers to take on Paladins in 2022 home opener

The Clemson tigers are looking to keep their winning streak.
The Clemson tigers are looking to keep their winning streak.(WMBF)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Clemson Tigers are returning to Death Valley to take on the Furman Paladins. The home opener game is set for Saturday, Sept. 10 with a kickoff at Memorial Stadium at 3:30 p.m.

Clemson opened their season with a solid 41-10 victory over Georgia Tech. Clemson’s record now stands at 12 victories in their last 14 season openers.

Saturday’s game represents a rematch steeped in history. Clemson’s very first game in program history was on Oct. 31, 1896. It was a 14-6 road victory against Furman in Greenville. Over the 126-year history, Clemson is 41-10-4 against the Paladins, with an active winning streak of 31 consecutive wins. It is the longest streak against any of their opponents.

Saturday’s opening will also feature the debut of Clemson’s new video board. It features five times the surface area of the previous board. The board was last updated before the 2012 season. It is 127 feet wide by 57 feet tall and sits 20 feet off the ground.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle crash graphic
Deadly collision under investigation on Two Notch Rd, victim identified
Are you eligible for the South Carolina tax rebate?
Nearly 250 vendors from across the state and country are gearing up for South Carolina’s...
‘You name it, it’s here’: Get ready for South Carolina’s largest garage sale
COVID-19
DHEC releases new COVID-19 South Carolina data
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- Heavy rain tonight and Saturday could lead to localized flooding
GOP officials say Krystle Matthews’ comments that were leaked by “Project Veritas” were racist.
Lowcountry rep. reacts to leaked audio: ‘I said what I said’
Khartae Bethel
Irmo Police arrest teenage suspect in attempted murder case
Teeth generic
Killian Road Dental Care to provide free dental services