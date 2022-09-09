Clemson Tigers to take on Paladins in 2022 home opener

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Clemson Tigers are returning to Death Valley to take on the Furman Paladins. The home opener game is set for Saturday, Sept. 10 with a kickoff at Memorial Stadium at 3:30 p.m.

Clemson opened their season with a solid 41-10 victory over Georgia Tech. Clemson’s record now stands at 12 victories in their last 14 season openers.

Saturday’s game represents a rematch steeped in history. Clemson’s very first game in program history was on Oct. 31, 1896. It was a 14-6 road victory against Furman in Greenville. Over the 126-year history, Clemson is 41-10-4 against the Paladins, with an active winning streak of 31 consecutive wins. It is the longest streak against any of their opponents.

Saturday’s opening will also feature the debut of Clemson’s new video board. It features five times the surface area of the previous board. The board was last updated before the 2012 season. It is 127 feet wide by 57 feet tall and sits 20 feet off the ground.

