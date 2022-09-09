City of Columbia reports human transmission of West Nile Virus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia reported Friday afternoon that human transmission of West Nile Virus had been detected in the city. Earlier in the summer, the city said the virus had been detected but this is the first instance of human infection so far.

The city said it will continue to spray for mosquitoes through the rest of the season.

The city provided a list of recommendations for residents:

Using, according to the label instructions, EPA registered insect repellents that contain DEET, Picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus

Emptying and turning over outdoor containers holding water

Making sure there are screens on rain barrels and using the water as soon as possible

Changing the water in pet dishes, birdbaths and plant containers at least once a week

Properly maintaining swimming pools

Cleaning clogged roof gutters

Eliminating overgrown grass, weeds, and shrubbery

Clearing drainage ditches of debris and weeds

Packing tree holes with sand

Keeping boats overturned, drained or covered (covers should not collect water)

Stocking ornamental ponds and water gardens with top-feeding minnows.

