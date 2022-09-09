City of Columbia reports human transmission of West Nile Virus
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia reported Friday afternoon that human transmission of West Nile Virus had been detected in the city. Earlier in the summer, the city said the virus had been detected but this is the first instance of human infection so far.
The city said it will continue to spray for mosquitoes through the rest of the season.
The city provided a list of recommendations for residents:
- Using, according to the label instructions, EPA registered insect repellents that contain DEET, Picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus
- Emptying and turning over outdoor containers holding water
- Making sure there are screens on rain barrels and using the water as soon as possible
- Changing the water in pet dishes, birdbaths and plant containers at least once a week
- Properly maintaining swimming pools
- Cleaning clogged roof gutters
- Eliminating overgrown grass, weeds, and shrubbery
- Clearing drainage ditches of debris and weeds
- Packing tree holes with sand
- Keeping boats overturned, drained or covered (covers should not collect water)
- Stocking ornamental ponds and water gardens with top-feeding minnows.
