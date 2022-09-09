SkyView
5th annual ‘King Fore A Day’ charity tournament returns Sept. 12th

Range FORE hope adaptive golf carts
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands nonprofit is impacting the lives of hundreds of veterans with golf.

In the 5th annual King Fore A Day Veterans Charity Golf Tournament 144 golfers are headed to Cobblestone Park Golf Club to in the Range Fore Hope Foundation’s event.

The tournament has helped over 400 combat disabled veterans and helped support the training of over 50 peer facilitators throughout SC. RFHF said this year they’ve expanded to helping the adaptive golf community. This includes the purchase of specialized equipment such as a paragolfer, which helps golfers with physical disabilities.

Retired U.S. Army 1st Sergeant Alvin King, the founder of RFHF said the tournament’s success is in part to partnerships with other organizations such as Project Josiah and PGA Hope.

More information about the organization and the tournament can be found at the link here.

