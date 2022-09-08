‘You name it, it’s here’: Get ready for South Carolina’s largest garage sale

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 250 vendors from across the state and country are gearing up for South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale.

The event draws in three to five thousand plus people every year to experience the hundreds of rows of tables filled with a variety of unique things.

Rita Harrell, CEM Sales Manager of Myrtle Beach Convention Center, said you can expect to have a lot of fun while shopping for anything you can imagine.

“Everyone that comes they always say they had such a good time and find things they never thought they could find. They make their homemade jellies, jams and honey. There are all kinds of things for kids. Jewelry. You name it, it’s here,” said Harrell.

The event started out decades ago mostly as a craft show in the basement of a parking garage but eventually outgrew itself to become the largest garage sale in South Carolina.

Admission to the garage sale is free, but you will have to pay five dollars to park.

You can experience South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale and leave with a lot more than you intended on Saturday, September 10 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

