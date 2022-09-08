SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

‘Thomas and Friends’ introduces first autistic character

Bruno is the show's first character with autism.
Bruno is the show's first character with autism.(Mattel via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The children’s TV show “Thomas and Friends: All Engines Go” is introducing its first autistic character.

His name is Bruno, and Mattel describes him as a “joyful, pun-making brake car.”

Bruno will be voiced by 10-year-old Chuck Smith in the U.S. and 9-year-old Elliot Garcia in the U.K. Both are voice actors with autism.

More than 2% of adults in the U.S. have autism, according to a 2017 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The 26th season of “Thomas and Friends” starts later this month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Are you eligible for the South Carolina tax rebate?
Dominion's logo
Gas line struck in Columbia, houses evacuated
Richland School District 1 leadership announced Tuesday the district will pay a group of summer...
Richland School District 1 reverses course; summer camp teachers to get performance bonus
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Officials rule shooting deaths of elementary teacher, her 2 children as murder-suicide
Joe and Peggy Pinner on their wedding day.
Wife of WIS legend ‘Papa’ Joe Pinner dies, celebration of Peggy Pinner’s life announced

Latest News

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II under medical care amid health fears
FILE - Merriam-Webster.com is displayed on a computer screen on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in New...
ICYMI, pumpkin spice among new Merriam-Webster entries
File photo of Richland County's logo.
Richland County makes funds available to groups affected by COVID-19
Elderly woman befriends young man who she says saved her life
Elderly woman befriends young man who she says saved her life
FILE PHOTO
Statewide campaign launched to combat fetal alcohol spectrum disorders