SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Statewide campaign launched to combat fetal alcohol spectrum disorders

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(unsplash.com)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Dept. of Social Services (SCDSS) and the South Carolina Dept. of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS) are partnering to launch a statewide campaign to combat Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASDs).

FASDs are a group of irreversible conditions that can occur in a person who was exposed to alcohol before birth.

Governor Henry McMaster declared September FASDs Awareness Month so SCDSS and DAODAS have launched the “Don’t Risk It” campaign.

Officials say the purpose of the campaign is to educate and provide resources for pregnant women, families, medical providers and others about the dangers of prenatal alcohol consumption.

“Alcohol, like carbon monoxide from cigarettes, passes easily through the placenta from the mother’s bloodstream into her baby’s blood during pregnancy,” said DAODAS Director Sara Goldsby. “So every time a pregnant woman has a drink of alcohol, her unborn child has one too. It is crucial for all women to understand that FASDs are 100% preventable and 0% curable.”

Community-based organizations will receive flyers about FASDs that address common myths about drinking while pregnant.

“No person should go through lifelong conditions because of prenatal alcohol exposure as it can be prevented during pregnancy,” says DSS State Director Michael Leach. “Through this collaborative partnership with DAODAS, it is our goal to not only shed light on Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders but to bring us one step closer to preventing them.”

The campaign’s website also has information on FASDs.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Are you eligible for the South Carolina tax rebate?
Dominion's logo
Gas line struck in Columbia, houses evacuated
Richland School District 1 leadership announced Tuesday the district will pay a group of summer...
Richland School District 1 reverses course; summer camp teachers to get performance bonus
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Officials rule shooting deaths of elementary teacher, her 2 children as murder-suicide
Joe and Peggy Pinner on their wedding day.
Wife of WIS legend ‘Papa’ Joe Pinner dies, celebration of Peggy Pinner’s life announced

Latest News

File photo of Richland County's logo.
Richland County makes funds available to groups affected by COVID-19
Josiah T.J. Sanders
Columbia officials ask for tips after one-year anniversary of teen’s murder
Nearly half do not meet expectations in reading, writing and math.
SC state superintendent of education candidates outline visions to address learning deficits after release of new test scores
FILE PHOTO (Source: KFVS)
9/11 Memorial events in the Midlands