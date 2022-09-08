South Carolina literacy programs receive over $74K from Dollar General

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Dollar General Literacy Foundation (DGLF) announced the award of more than $74,000 to South Carolina nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools, including $11,000 to Grand Strand and Pee Dee area organizations.

The funds are part of more than $3 million recently awarded across the country and aim to narrow the gap between learners’ needs and programs’ financial resources by providing books, technology, equipment or materials to youth education programs.

The South Carolina grants are expected to positively impact the lives of approximately 5,800 individuals in the state.

“We understand the challenges educators and literacy programs may face and are proud to invest in local literacy and education initiatives to further demonstrate our mission of serving others,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation chairman.

Grand Strand - Pee Dee recipients include:

$3,000 to Dramatic Coffee Beans Inc. in Florence

$4,000 to Freedom Readers, Inc. in Myrtle Beach

$4,000 to Amikids Bennettsville in Marlboro County

South Carolina recipients include:

Applications for the 2023 Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant cycle supporting youth, family, summer and adult literacy programs will be available at www.dgliteracy.org in January 2023. These grants aim to support schools, public libraries, and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center in implementing new literacy initiatives or expanding existing ones. Grant applications may be found online at http://www.dgliteracy.org .

