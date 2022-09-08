SkyView
Richland County makes funds available to groups affected by COVID-19

File photo of Richland County's logo.
File photo of Richland County's logo.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County officials are now accepting applications for federal funding for groups affected by COVID-19.

Richland County received $16 million in emergency federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Officials are accepting applications and say the county will distribute the funds to help small businesses, nonprofits and others impacted by the pandemic.

Applicants may apply in up to three of the following categories, listed with the amount of funding available. A separate application is required for each category:

  • Small businesses (501(c) certificate not required) - $1 million
  • Nonprofits - $1 million
  • Workforce training - $1 million
  • Education assistance - $1 million
  • Home repairs for seniors - $1 million
  • Addressing food insecurity - $2 million
  • Broadband services in underserved areas - $2 million
  • Affordable housing - $4 million
  • Services for unhoused people - $2 million
  • Youth and recreational services - $1 million

Eligible organizations can apply for the funding through September 30, by clicking here.

Two information and training sessions for interested organizations will take place on the second floor of the County Administrative Building located at 2020 Hampton Street. The dates and times are below.

  • 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12
  • 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13

Renters can also apply for rent and utility assistance through September 30. If you have previously applied, you don’t need to reapply.

Visit the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) portal by clicking here.

If you need help completing the ERAP application, Richland Library is offering assistance. Applicants can schedule an appointment with a member of the library’s social work team by calling 803-509-8371, texting 803-386-8506 or emailing socialworker@richlandlibrary.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

