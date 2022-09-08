Richland County makes funds available to groups affected by COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County officials are now accepting applications for federal funding for groups affected by COVID-19.

Richland County received $16 million in emergency federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Officials are accepting applications and say the county will distribute the funds to help small businesses, nonprofits and others impacted by the pandemic.

Applicants may apply in up to three of the following categories, listed with the amount of funding available. A separate application is required for each category:

Small businesses (501(c) certificate not required) - $1 million

Nonprofits - $1 million

Workforce training - $1 million

Education assistance - $1 million

Home repairs for seniors - $1 million

Addressing food insecurity - $2 million

Broadband services in underserved areas - $2 million

Affordable housing - $4 million

Services for unhoused people - $2 million

Youth and recreational services - $1 million

Eligible organizations can apply for the funding through September 30, by clicking here.

Two information and training sessions for interested organizations will take place on the second floor of the County Administrative Building located at 2020 Hampton Street. The dates and times are below.

6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12

10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13

Renters can also apply for rent and utility assistance through September 30. If you have previously applied, you don’t need to reapply.

Visit the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) portal by clicking here.

If you need help completing the ERAP application, Richland Library is offering assistance. Applicants can schedule an appointment with a member of the library’s social work team by calling 803-509-8371, texting 803-386-8506 or emailing socialworker@richlandlibrary.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.