Registration opens for Superhero 5K and Family Fun Day

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) has announced a 5K and family fun day to help serve abused and neglected children.

“This event allows us to educate the community on the plight of child abuse in Richland County,” said Alexis Scurry of CASA. “When we share that information, we find people want to do something to help.”

The Superhero 5K and Family Fun Day will take place on September 17 at Doko Meadows Park (171 Langford Road, Blythewood) and will include a kids’ 100-meter dash, a costume contest for adults, children and dogs and, of course, a 5K run/walk.

Dress as your favorite superhero!

The event schedule includes:

8 a.m. - 5K run/walk

10 a.m. - kids’ 100-meter dash

11 a.m. - costume contest for adults, children and dogs

Registration costs $35 for adults and $25 for children and includes a t-shirt. To participate in Family Fun Day or attend as a spectator, the cost is $15. To register, click here.

Proceeds from the event will go directly toward serving abused and neglected children in Richland County.

To learn more about CASA, click here or call 803-576-1735.

