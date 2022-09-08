SkyView
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96

Queen Elizabeth is captured giving a rare smirk in a never-before-seen portrait from 2004.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died at 96 after 70 years on the throne.

A message tweeted from the Royal Family says the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral.

