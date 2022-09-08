Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died at 96 after 70 years on the throne.

A message tweeted from the Royal Family says the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.