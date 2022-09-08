Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died at 96 after 70 years on the throne.
A message tweeted from the Royal Family says the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral.
The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022
The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W
