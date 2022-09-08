SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Date announced for 16th annual Sickle Cell Walk

Date announced for 16th annual Sickle Cell Walk
Date announced for 16th annual Sickle Cell Walk(James R. Clark Memorial Sickle Cell Foundation)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The James R. Clark Memorial Sickle Cell Foundation has announced the date of its 16th Annual Sickle Cell Walk.

The event will happen on September 10 at 8:30 a.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park (2300 Greene Street, Columbia).

This year’s theme is “Shine the Light on Sickle Cell Disease.”

You can register for the event online by clicking here. The registration fee is $25 per person and includes a t-shirt. Use the discount code WARRIOR to receive $5 off your registration.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the James R. Clark Memorial Scholarship Fund, which provides education awards to college-bound high school graduates and enrolled college students living with sickle cell disease, according to officials.

The schedule of events is below.

  • 7:30 am: On-site registration
  • 8:00 am: Walk Celebration Kick Off
  • 8:20 am: Warm-Up and Balloon Release
  • 8:30 am: Walk Begins

For more information, click here or call 803-765-9916.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Are you eligible for the South Carolina tax rebate?
Dominion's logo
Gas line struck in Columbia, houses evacuated
Joe and Peggy Pinner on their wedding day.
Wife of WIS legend ‘Papa’ Joe Pinner dies, celebration of Peggy Pinner’s life announced
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Officials rule shooting deaths of elementary teacher, her 2 children as murder-suicide
Richland School District 1 leadership announced Tuesday the district will pay a group of summer...
Richland School District 1 reverses course; summer camp teachers to get performance bonus

Latest News

(Source: Flickr)
Registration opens for Superhero 5K and Family Fun Day
FILE PHOTO (Source: KFVS)
9/11 Memorial events in the Midlands
FILE
Forest Acres Police Department accepting donations for families impacted by Kentucky floods
Special Olympics SC hosts ‘Cops and Lobsters’ fundraiser
Special Olympics SC hosts ‘Cops and Lobsters’ fundraiser