Date announced for 16th annual Sickle Cell Walk

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The James R. Clark Memorial Sickle Cell Foundation has announced the date of its 16th Annual Sickle Cell Walk.

The event will happen on September 10 at 8:30 a.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park (2300 Greene Street, Columbia).

This year’s theme is “Shine the Light on Sickle Cell Disease.”

You can register for the event online by clicking here. The registration fee is $25 per person and includes a t-shirt. Use the discount code WARRIOR to receive $5 off your registration.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the James R. Clark Memorial Scholarship Fund, which provides education awards to college-bound high school graduates and enrolled college students living with sickle cell disease, according to officials.

The schedule of events is below.

7:30 am: On-site registration

8:00 am: Walk Celebration Kick Off

8:20 am: Warm-Up and Balloon Release

8:30 am: Walk Begins

For more information, click here or call 803-765-9916.

