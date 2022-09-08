SkyView
Columbia officials ask for tips after one-year anniversary of teen’s murder

Josiah T.J. Sanders
Josiah T.J. Sanders(WIS TV)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police Department officials are asking for tips and cooperation from the public following the one-year anniversary of Josiah Sanders’ murder.

Sanders, 16, was shot after a bullet went through the front door of his grandmother’s home on McQueen Street on September 5, 2021. He died from his injuries a day later.

Sanders was a sophomore at Lower Richland High School. His family said that he was quite the character and always found a way to make others laugh.

If you have any information, you can remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submitting a tip.

