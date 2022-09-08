City of North Charleston sued for crash during high-speed police chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of North Charleston is facing a new lawsuit that alleges a North Charleston Police Officer got into a high-speed chase with a suspect that ended in a dangerous crash and seriously injured a different driver on the road.

The lawsuit, filed Sept. 2, states it all started in September of 2020 when a North Charleston Police Officer saw an SUV driving through a parking lot and an ‘Automated License Plate Reader’ signaled that the car was stolen.

The suit claims the officer, Bradley Woods, continued on that high-speed pursuit near Rivers Avenue into a residential area, despite the fact that the chase violated policies and procedures, as well as South Carolina law.

The lawsuit allege the pursuit should have ended, given the danger to the community, and it states the officer — whether on his own or as directed by a supervisor — continued to chase the SUV through that residential area around a well-known, hazardous curve.

Court documents allege the officer failed to take steps to stop the chase, and claims if he had, it would have prevented the crash and the injuries to the plaintiff, Jennifer Stallings.

The suit alleges the suspect driving the SUV lost control, sideswiped another vehicle and eventually hit Stallings head-on.

Stallings’ suit claims that if it weren’t for the officer’s role in the chase, Stallings wouldn’t have been injured, adding that the danger created by the chase outweighed any benefit to the public or the city.

The lawsuit alleges Stallings was seriously injured and that those injuries still continue today.

She is seeking compensation for damages that include medical expenses, pain, lost wages and loss of enjoyment of life.

North Charleston Police directed a request for comment to the city’s legal department. A spokesman for the city has not yet responded to a request for comment.

As for Woods, the officer allegedly involved in the crash, police would not say if he is still on the force or if he was disciplined after the collision.

