9/11 Memorial events in the Midlands

Below is a list of events in the Midlands to commemorate 9/11:

RICHLAND COUNTY

Fort Jackson officials have planned a wreath-laying ceremony on September 9 at 11 a.m. at Centennial Park.

The 21st Anniversary 9/11 Morning of Remembrance Ceremony will pay tribute to South Carolina First Responders and Military Service Members and will be held at the 9/11 Remembrance Memorial at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center (1101 Lincoln Street).

The event will take place on September 11. The prelude will begin at 8 a.m. The program will begin at 8:40 a.m.

Attendees will hear from Governor Henry McMaster and Dan Hennigan, Chairman and Founder of the 9/11 Remembrance Foundation, retired US Army veteran and honorary Battalion Chief with the Fire Department of New York.

The event will be streamed on Facebook live here.

The ceremony is open to the public and free of charge, according to officials.

KERSHAW COUNTY

The Lugoff Fire Department will have its 3rd Annual Walk of Remembrance.

The event will take place on September 10 at 9 a.m. The walk will start on US Highway 1 at Lugoff Fire Department to Camden Fire Department. You can sign up for the walk by clicking here.

Kershaw County School District’s Continous Learning Center (CLC) will host Hero Day to honor first responders.

The event will take place on September 9 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the CLC campus (1109 Campbell Street, Camden, SC 29020).

Students, faculty, staff and guests will participate in stations featuring the following presentations:

The Camden Fire Department firefighters will share information about the Tunnel to Towers 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit coming to Kershaw County (September 23-24), the 9/11 Remembrance Walk (September 10) and the 2022 Fire Fest (September 24).

Camden Fire Department Battalion Chief Johnny Mullis will conduct a fire safety demonstration and share valuable fire safety information and tips. Information about the Lugoff Fire Explorers program open to Kershaw County students will be available.

A Kershaw County Hero Panel including representatives from the Camden Police Department, Kershaw County EMS, Kershaw County Dispatch, Kershaw County Fire Service, Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office and the Lugoff Fire Department will share about their roles in the county, as well as working as a team with other county agencies.

