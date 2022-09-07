SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

West Columbia Police investigating incident on Alpine Drive

The West Columbia Police Department is currently investigating an incident on Alpine Drive.
The West Columbia Police Department is currently investigating an incident on Alpine Drive.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is currently on the 1400 block of Alpine Drive. Officials say an isolated incident has occurred in the area.

Officers are asking residents to stay clear of the area as they continue to investigate. We will keep you updated as the story develops.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a Burger King Whopper.
Columbia Burger King franchise fined in child labor violation investigation
University of South Carolina logo
Coroner identifies second body found at UofSC campus
Swansea Clerk Treasurer Margaret Harvey.
Attorney for subpoenaed Swansea clerk treasurer says client is “adamant” there was no wrongdoing
Thomas Henry Starnes, 20
Columbia hobby store robbed of more than $10,000 in cards
Theodore Douglas Cooley
Man missing from medical transport found safe

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- Weather stays unsettled for the rest of the week and into the weekend
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released this image of a person believed to be the gunman...
Deputies still trying to identify gunman in Ladson DMV shooting
City of Columbia officials announced plans Tuesday to expand its services for those...
New plan to address homelessness in Columbia includes shelter with tiny homes, wraparound services
City leaders expanding services for homeless
City leaders expanding services for homeless