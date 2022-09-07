Therapy Place hosts 8th annual Therapalooza event to support pediatric therapy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Therapy Place is set to host its 8th Annual Therapalooza event to benefit its nonprofit pediatric therapy center.

The event will take place on September 22 at Central Energy (2030 Gregg Street) and will help provide life-changing therapies (physical, occupational, and speech) and support services to special needs children and families in the Midlands, according to organizers.

The evening will include food from Loosh Catering, an open bar, live and silent auctions, music and circus acts.

To find out more about the event and to purchase a ticket, click here.

To learn more about The Therapy Place, click here.

