State Fair discount tickets available now

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Discount admission tickets for the South Carolina State Fair are available now.

You can save up to 50 percent by buying tickets in advance.

The State Fair will return on October 12 and will be open until October 23, according to officials.

Discount tickets are $10 per person and discount ride vouchers are $30 per person.

You can buy discount tickets by clicking here, or by visiting a participating Circle K location now through October 11.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.