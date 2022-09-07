SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

State Fair discount tickets available now

SC State Fair
SC State Fair(SC State Fair)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Discount admission tickets for the South Carolina State Fair are available now.

You can save up to 50 percent by buying tickets in advance.

The State Fair will return on October 12 and will be open until October 23, according to officials.

Discount tickets are $10 per person and discount ride vouchers are $30 per person.

You can buy discount tickets by clicking here, or by visiting a participating Circle K location now through October 11.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Henry Starnes, 20
Columbia hobby store robbed of more than $10,000 in cards
Joe and Peggy Pinner on their wedding day.
Wife of WIS legend ‘Papa’ Joe Pinner dies, celebration of Peggy Pinner’s life announced
Swansea Clerk Treasurer Margaret Harvey.
Attorney for subpoenaed Swansea clerk treasurer says client is “adamant” there was no wrongdoing
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher

Latest News

Dominique Brand
Federal trial underway for man accused of kidnapping, killing 80-year-old Horry County grandmother
September is Workforce Development Month in SC
WATCH: Gov. McMaster and DEW to speak on Workforce Development Month
Are you eligible for the South Carolina tax rebate?
Rockstar Cheer gym in Greenville, SC
Rockstar Cheer closing gym ‘indefinitely’ amid lawsuits