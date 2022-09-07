SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Special Olympics SC hosts ‘Cops and Lobsters’ fundraiser

Special Olympics SC hosts ‘Cops and Lobsters’ fundraiser
Special Olympics SC hosts ‘Cops and Lobsters’ fundraiser(SOSC)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Special Olympics South Carolina is hosting a fundraiser called ‘Cops and Lobsters’ that will benefit Special Olympics athletes.

The event is happening September 7-9 (Wednesday-Friday) during lunch and dinner hours at two Red Lobster locations in Columbia. The locations are Columbia (10136 Two Notch Road) and Cayce (1270 Knox Abbott Drive).

‘Cops and Lobsters’ is a Law Enforcement Torch Run event in which local officers will be waiting tables for tips to support the Special Olympics of SC.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Henry Starnes, 20
Columbia hobby store robbed of more than $10,000 in cards
Joe and Peggy Pinner on their wedding day.
Wife of WIS legend ‘Papa’ Joe Pinner dies, celebration of Peggy Pinner’s life announced
Swansea Clerk Treasurer Margaret Harvey.
Attorney for subpoenaed Swansea clerk treasurer says client is “adamant” there was no wrongdoing
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher

Latest News

Therapy Place hosts 8th annual Therapalooza event to support pediatric therapy
Therapy Place hosts 8th annual Therapalooza event to support pediatric therapy
Joe and Peggy Pinner on their wedding day.
Wife of WIS legend ‘Papa’ Joe Pinner dies, celebration of Peggy Pinner’s life announced
United Way reports $7 million investments in Midlands community organizations
Part of Saluda Riverwalk closing for maintenance