Special Olympics SC hosts ‘Cops and Lobsters’ fundraiser

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Special Olympics South Carolina is hosting a fundraiser called ‘Cops and Lobsters’ that will benefit Special Olympics athletes.

The event is happening September 7-9 (Wednesday-Friday) during lunch and dinner hours at two Red Lobster locations in Columbia. The locations are Columbia (10136 Two Notch Road) and Cayce (1270 Knox Abbott Drive).

‘Cops and Lobsters’ is a Law Enforcement Torch Run event in which local officers will be waiting tables for tips to support the Special Olympics of SC.

