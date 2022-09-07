SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Mental Health Awareness Breakfast

Soda City Live: Mental Health Awareness Breakfast
Soda City Live: Mental Health Awareness Breakfast(Bethlehem Baptist Church)
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local church is teaming up with the South Carolina Department of Mental Health to bring awareness to mental health and suicide with its upcoming Mental Health Awareness Breakfast.

Bethlehem Baptist Church is located at 1037 Eastman Street Columbia.

The breakfast will be held on Saturday, September 10th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. as a partnership with their Mental Health Ministry. The event will feature a panel of expert presenters.

Anyone looking to attend can email BBCFamily1028@outlook.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Henry Starnes, 20
Columbia hobby store robbed of more than $10,000 in cards
Joe and Peggy Pinner on their wedding day.
Wife of WIS legend ‘Papa’ Joe Pinner dies, celebration of Peggy Pinner’s life announced
Swansea Clerk Treasurer Margaret Harvey.
Attorney for subpoenaed Swansea clerk treasurer says client is “adamant” there was no wrongdoing
The firing squad chamber.
Judge rules firing squads and electrocutions unconstitutional in SC

Latest News

(Source: Pexels)
Be Well Wednesday: The Benefit of Fitness Boot Camps
SC State Fair
To the fair and beyond: Get your hands on tickets early for South Carolina State Fair
Soda City Live: Faith Elevated hosts kickball tournament
Soda City Live: Faith Elevated hosts kickball tournament
Soda City Live: Legacy ceremony honoring The Boyd Foundation
Soda City Live: Legacy ceremony honoring The Boyd Foundation