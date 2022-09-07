Soda City Live: Mental Health Awareness Breakfast

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local church is teaming up with the South Carolina Department of Mental Health to bring awareness to mental health and suicide with its upcoming Mental Health Awareness Breakfast.

Bethlehem Baptist Church is located at 1037 Eastman Street Columbia.

The breakfast will be held on Saturday, September 10th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. as a partnership with their Mental Health Ministry. The event will feature a panel of expert presenters.

Anyone looking to attend can email BBCFamily1028@outlook.com.

