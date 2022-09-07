SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Rockstar Cheer closing gym ‘indefinitely’ amid lawsuits

Rockstar Cheer gym in Greenville, SC
Rockstar Cheer gym in Greenville, SC(FOX Carolina News)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The wife of the founder of Rockstar Cheer announced the cheerleading and dance gym is closing its doors “indefinitely” as the organization faces both state and federal lawsuits.

Kathy Foster released the following statement on Wednesday:

“Last night I announced that Rockstar Cheerleading and Dance is closing its doors indefinitely. Although this was a difficult decision, I believe it is the best option under the circumstances. Over the past 15 years, our incredible athletes have worked hard to build a winning legacy and I will always be extremely proud of each of them. I ask for privacy for my children and for those personally affected during this difficult time.”

Foster’s husband, Scott Foster, took his own life while under investigation by the Department of Homeland Security for allegations for sexual misconduct, according to attorneys.

Since his death, multiple lawsuits have been filed claiming Scott Foster plied male and female athletes with drugs and alcohol and sexually abused them.

The roadside sign for Rockstar Cheer in Greenville County has been removed.

Roadside sign for Rockstar Cheer in Greenville has been removed as gym announces it is closing...
Roadside sign for Rockstar Cheer in Greenville has been removed as gym announces it is closing 'indefinitely' amid lawsuits and sexual abuse allegations.(FOX Carolina News)

MORE COVERAGE:

Federal sex abuse lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer on behalf of more than 100 girls and boys

Graphic allegations released in first lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer owner

Cheer organization releases statement on allegations against Rockstar founder

Death of Rockstar Cheer founder under investigation in Greenville County

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Henry Starnes, 20
Columbia hobby store robbed of more than $10,000 in cards
Joe and Peggy Pinner on their wedding day.
Wife of WIS legend ‘Papa’ Joe Pinner dies, celebration of Peggy Pinner’s life announced
Swansea Clerk Treasurer Margaret Harvey.
Attorney for subpoenaed Swansea clerk treasurer says client is “adamant” there was no wrongdoing
The firing squad chamber.
Judge rules firing squads and electrocutions unconstitutional in SC

Latest News

Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting at 3315 Broad River...
Man charged with murder after shooting on Broad River Road
Dominique Brand
Federal trial underway for man accused of kidnapping, killing 80-year-old Horry County grandmother
SC State Fair
State Fair discount tickets available now
September is Workforce Development Month in SC
WATCH: Gov. McMaster and DEW to speak on Workforce Development Month
Are you eligible for the South Carolina tax rebate?