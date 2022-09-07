SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Officer arrested in prostitution sting while out of town for seminar, sheriff says

A Georgia cop was arrested in a prostitution sting while in Florida for a seminar. (SOURCE: WGCL)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - A Georgia man whose job is to protect and serve found himself caught in the middle of a sting operation in late August, authorities say.

Deputy Chief Jason Diprima with the Cartersville Police Department was in Orlando, Florida, in an unmarked DEA government vehicle soliciting prostitution while he was in town for the American Polygraph Association seminar on Aug. 28, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Grady said Diprima began texting with an undercover detective in Orlando. Eventually, he showed up at a location with alcohol and money in hand with the intention of having sex with the undercover agent. That’s when the police moved in to arrest him, and he allegedly lied about what was going on, WGCL reported.

“You would’ve thought, as a high-ranking police officer, well respected, he would’ve known better … but he didn’t, and now he’s got lots of issues: home issues, work issues, criminal issues. What he’s got going on here is a situation, and he’s in the middle of it,” Judd said during a news conference.

Diprima was taken to the Polk County Jail and later released on a $500 bond.

The Cartersville Police Department has been notified of the arrest.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Henry Starnes, 20
Columbia hobby store robbed of more than $10,000 in cards
Joe and Peggy Pinner on their wedding day.
Wife of WIS legend ‘Papa’ Joe Pinner dies, celebration of Peggy Pinner’s life announced
The firing squad chamber.
Judge rules firing squads and electrocutions unconstitutional in SC
Swansea Clerk Treasurer Margaret Harvey.
Attorney for subpoenaed Swansea clerk treasurer says client is “adamant” there was no wrongdoing

Latest News

Transphobic trolls have forced a trans woman into hiding as they post personal details about...
'I'm exhausted of having to constantly run': Cyber trolls force trans woman into hiding
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says a body was recovered near the site...
Coroner identifies body recovered in water near James Island yacht club
The Tarantula Nebula is the largest and brightest star-forming region in the galaxies closest...
Giant space tarantula spotted in the galaxy
Barack and Michelle Obama return to the White House for the unveiling of official portraits....
Obama portraits unveiled during White House ceremony
FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
Judge strikes down 1931 Michigan law criminalizing abortion