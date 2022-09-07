New plan to address homelessness in Columbia includes shelter with tiny homes, wraparound services

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - City of Columbia officials announced plans Tuesday to expand its services for those experiencing homelessness.

The city announced that the site of the current Inclement Weather Center on Calhoun Street will soon become Rapid Shelter Columbia, the first housing project of its kind in the southeast.

The campus will be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and will include 50 individual cabins made by the Washington-based company Pallet, which resemble tiny homes.

The campus will target what the Columbia Police Department has identified as 250 chronically unhoused people within city limits.

“We’re planting seeds of hope,” Columbia Councilman Ed McDowell said.

Columbia At-Large Councilwoman Dr. Aditi Bussells, who chairs the city’s homelessness task force, said this is a short-term solution to a long-term problem.

“This is just the beginning,” Bussells said.

Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann said this will not provide answers to all the complicated questions surrounding homelessness, but this is an important step forward in that process.

“This is going to be a multi-step issue that we’re going to deal with over a period of time,” he said. “It’s not going to be something that solves all our problems.”

Homeless service providers and other local partners will help to screen and identify people who will be housed in the cabins.

In addition to housing, the city plans to provide them with other wraparound services, including access to food, substance use disorder treatment, mental health services, and employment access.

The campus will also include bathrooms, laundry services, and other community spaces.

City officials hope to have it up and running by November 1, which is typically when the Inclement Weather Center would first open its doors.

For six months, the homelessness task force has been researching root causes.

“The mayor connected me to Mayor Wu’s staff in Boston to learn a little bit about their successful and rapid approach to getting people into wraparound services and housing,” Bussells said. “I also spoke with a lot of other cities and looked at a lot of different options. And then most importantly, I talked to the people in our community to understand where they see gaps.”

Through conversations with those experiencing homelessness, Bussells said often times traditional shelters are not a good fit for these individuals, and the chance to have their own space is more appealing.

Teresa Wilson, Columbia City Manager, echoed that sentiment at a Tuesday press conference.

“They often do better in single-room units and not in congregate settings and we hope that to be the case here if we do it right, if we have the partnerships, if we still focus on dignity and compassion, I think hopefully we’ll have a return on this very worthwhile, we believe, investment,” she said.

The city council voted on a budget amendment to fund Rapid Shelter Columbia at its Tuesday meeting.

The total annual cost of all services for those experiencing homelessness is expected to be $3 million.

The goal is to eventually help these individuals transition to permanent housing.

The city also plans to hire a homelessness czar or coordinator in the coming weeks, who will measure outcomes, hold service providers accountable and oversee the Rapid Shelter campus.

WIS asked Bussells how the city will measure the success of this effort.

“Success looks like less people having to choose living on the street because they don’t have options,” she said. “Success looks like our entertainment districts and our citizens having a good quality of life, while some of our most vulnerable have access to the services that they need.”

Bussells added that city officials hope to ensure that Columbia is a safe and vibrant place for all.

WIS asked Bussells how city leadership will hold themselves accountable to those goals.

“One of the things that I will really be urging our city manager to push this new homeless czar is to develop meaningful outcomes that we track over time with our partnerships with the community to really understand where we are missing the mark and where we’re doing well,” she said.

Congregate beds that currently exist on the campus will still be operational, and used for overflow purposes on nights when the temperature drops below 40 degrees.

