Money Matters: South Carolina Unclaimed Property

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Millions of dollars are transferred to the South Carolina unclaimed property program each year by companies that cannot locate the owners. How can you find out if the state is holding your money?

Josh Bradley, from Capital City Financial, says to check the state’s website, https://southcarolina.findyourunclaimedproperty.com/. You can then plug in your name and see if there is anything tied to you.

You should also look in any other state you have lived in as well as plug in family members’ names.

Do we pay taxes on the unclaimed property?

In some instances, the unclaimed property can be taxable. The last thing you want to do is get a chunk of money and then get a tax bill later. You can check with your tax professional and the county register as well.

Once you review the SC website are there any other places we can be looking?

USA.GOV has multiple unclaimed property options like old pensions or federal life insurance policies.

