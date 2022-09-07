SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Judge strikes down 1931 Michigan law criminalizing abortion

FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally following the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, federally protected right to abortion, outside the state capitol in Lansing, Mich.(Paul Sancya | AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has struck down Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it last spring.

Judge Elizabeth Gleicher of the Court of Claims said the law violates the Michigan Constitution.

It was long dormant before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. The 1931 law makes it a crime to perform abortions unless the life of the mother is in danger.

Separately, the Michigan Supreme Court is considering whether to place a proposed amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot that would add abortion rights to the Michigan Constitution.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Henry Starnes, 20
Columbia hobby store robbed of more than $10,000 in cards
Joe and Peggy Pinner on their wedding day.
Wife of WIS legend ‘Papa’ Joe Pinner dies, celebration of Peggy Pinner’s life announced
Swansea Clerk Treasurer Margaret Harvey.
Attorney for subpoenaed Swansea clerk treasurer says client is “adamant” there was no wrongdoing
The firing squad chamber.
Judge rules firing squads and electrocutions unconstitutional in SC

Latest News

A Georgia officer was arrested in a prostitution sting while in Florida for a seminar.
Officer arrested in prostitution sting while out of town for seminar, sheriff says
Taquarie Weathers was charged with murder on Friday, Sept. 2, according to Richland County...
Man charged with murder after shooting on Broad River Road
Former first lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama are shown Wednesday with their...
Bidens welcome Obamas for White House portrait reveal
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Suspect in deadly Canada stabbings has long criminal record