Investigators seek Citadel Road hotel robbery suspect

An image provided by OCSO from security cameras of the suspect.
An image provided by OCSO from security cameras of the suspect.(OCSO)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators in Orangeburg County said they’re seeking a suspect in a hotel robbery.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said on Aug. 31, deputies were called to a hotel on Citadel Rd. on reports of a robbery. A witness told investigators that at around 2 a.m. a man entered the lobby and eventually went behind the counter.

After walking behind the counter the suspect took the clerk’s backpack which contained personal items and a firearm. When the clerk said something, investigators said the suspect displayed a handgun.

Anyone with information about this is being asked by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office to contact them at 803-534-3550 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers.

