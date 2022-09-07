Investigators seek Citadel Road hotel robbery suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators in Orangeburg County said they’re seeking a suspect in a hotel robbery.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said on Aug. 31, deputies were called to a hotel on Citadel Rd. on reports of a robbery. A witness told investigators that at around 2 a.m. a man entered the lobby and eventually went behind the counter.

After walking behind the counter the suspect took the clerk’s backpack which contained personal items and a firearm. When the clerk said something, investigators said the suspect displayed a handgun.

Anyone with information about this is being asked by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office to contact them at 803-534-3550 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers.

