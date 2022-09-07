WATCH: Gov. McMaster and DEW to speak on Workforce Development Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - September is Workforce Development Month in South Carolina and Governor Henry McMaster is issuing a proclamation Wednesday.

In recognition of the month, McMaster and the SC Department of Employment and Workforce are holding a joint press conference at 11 a.m. at the Michelin manufacturing plant in Lexington.

During the month SC Works and DEW are promoting events for job seekers and employers. The organizations created two pages to help keep track of all the events.

DEW said over 200 job fairs and workshops are taking place across the state, including visits by Career Coach and Be Pro Be Proud mobile workshops.

McMaster said,

“South Carolina’s economy is one of the strongest in the nation because of the hardworking people who make up our workforce.”

“We have consistently invested in smart, targeted solutions to make sure South Carolinians are trained and ready to do the jobs that are available in our great state, but there’s always more work to be done. That’s why Workforce Development Month is so important – it gives us the opportunity to show our people the opportunities available to them and to focus on new, innovative ideas to build on our prosperity.”

Governor McMaster and our agency will hold a press conference at Michelin in Lexington tomorrow, Sep. 7, at 11 AM to declare September as Workforce Development Month (WDM). Members of the press can email communications@dew.sc.gov to learn more about #SCWDM and how to attend. pic.twitter.com/qgjOhsnCLd — SCDEW (@SCDEWinfo) September 6, 2022

