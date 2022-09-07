SkyView
Gas line struck in Columbia, houses evacuated

Dominion's logo
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A gas line strike evacuated several homes in Columbia Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said no injuries were reported at the gas line leak on Camay Court. Four houses have been evacuated nearby. Dominion energy is at the site and it is expected to be repaired soon.

Dominion Energy issued a statement in response to the leak,

“At approximately 3 p.m., Dominion Energy crews responded to Camay Court in Columbia, where a third-party contractor performing excavation work in the area damaged one of our natural gas lines. Safety is our highest priority. Crews are on-site and will remain until all repairs are complete.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

