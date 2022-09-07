SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Funeral plans announced for Carolina Forest teacher and 2 children

A memorial grows outside of the home where officials said a mother and her two children were...
A memorial grows outside of the home where officials said a mother and her two children were found dead in a Carolina Forest neighborhood.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Funeral plans have been announced for the elementary school teacher who was found dead with her two children after a shooting in a Carolina Forest neighborhood.

One funeral will be held for Laura Moberley and her two children, Eric and Emily Moberley, according to the funeral home.

The announcement says friends will be received Thursday from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Carolina Forest Community Church. The funeral will be held at 4 p.m., followed by the burial at Centenary United Methodist Church Cemetery in Conway.

Horry County Schools confirmed that Laura Moberley was a Reading Loss Interventionist at Carolina Forest Elementary School. She was hired by the district in 2018.

The school district also said Emily was a 3rd-grade student at Carolina Forest Elementary School and Eric was in 7th grade at Ten Oaks Middle School.

The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Coroner’s Office said 42-year-old Laura Moberley, 11-year-old Eric Moberley and 8-year-old Emily Moberley were all found shot to death at a home on Centennial Circle last week.

Records from family court show a legal order of separation was filed by Laura Moberley’s husband, William, on June 13.

The latest filings were dated August 30, the same date on which a temporary hearing was scheduled.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations may be made to the Moberley Family Fund C/O Carolina Forest Elementary School, 285 Carolina Forest Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579, OR The Moberley Family Care Fund C/O Jennifer Lee at Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Henry Starnes, 20
Columbia hobby store robbed of more than $10,000 in cards
Joe and Peggy Pinner on their wedding day.
Wife of WIS legend ‘Papa’ Joe Pinner dies, celebration of Peggy Pinner’s life announced
Swansea Clerk Treasurer Margaret Harvey.
Attorney for subpoenaed Swansea clerk treasurer says client is “adamant” there was no wrongdoing
The firing squad chamber.
Judge rules firing squads and electrocutions unconstitutional in SC

Latest News

Special Olympics SC hosts ‘Cops and Lobsters’ fundraiser
Special Olympics SC hosts ‘Cops and Lobsters’ fundraiser
Therapy Place hosts 8th annual Therapalooza event to support pediatric therapy
Therapy Place hosts 8th annual Therapalooza event to support pediatric therapy
Joe and Peggy Pinner on their wedding day.
Wife of WIS legend ‘Papa’ Joe Pinner dies, celebration of Peggy Pinner’s life announced
United Way reports $7 million investments in Midlands community organizations
Part of Saluda Riverwalk closing for maintenance