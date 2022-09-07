SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Forest Acres Police Department accepting donations for families impacted by Kentucky floods

FILE
FILE
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Forest Acres Police Department is accepting non-perishable goods to assist people affected by the catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky.

Diapers, wipes, toilet paper, water, and clothing are all being accepted.

FAPD says officers felt strongly about helping due to the help the Midlands received after the 1000 year flood in 2015.

Donahue Auto and Transmissions has donated parts to repair a fleet of vehicles that will transport the items to the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office.

For more information, call 803-782-9444 or drop off items at 5205 Trenholm Road in Columbia.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Henry Starnes, 20
Columbia hobby store robbed of more than $10,000 in cards
Joe and Peggy Pinner on their wedding day.
Wife of WIS legend ‘Papa’ Joe Pinner dies, celebration of Peggy Pinner’s life announced
The firing squad chamber.
Judge rules firing squads and electrocutions unconstitutional in SC
Swansea Clerk Treasurer Margaret Harvey.
Attorney for subpoenaed Swansea clerk treasurer says client is “adamant” there was no wrongdoing

Latest News

Special Olympics SC hosts ‘Cops and Lobsters’ fundraiser
Special Olympics SC hosts ‘Cops and Lobsters’ fundraiser
Therapy Place hosts 8th annual Therapalooza event to support pediatric therapy
Therapy Place hosts 8th annual Therapalooza event to support pediatric therapy
Joe and Peggy Pinner on their wedding day.
Wife of WIS legend ‘Papa’ Joe Pinner dies, celebration of Peggy Pinner’s life announced
United Way reports $7 million investments in Midlands community organizations