Forest Acres Police Department accepting donations for families impacted by Kentucky floods

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Forest Acres Police Department is accepting non-perishable goods to assist people affected by the catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky.

Diapers, wipes, toilet paper, water, and clothing are all being accepted.

FAPD says officers felt strongly about helping due to the help the Midlands received after the 1000 year flood in 2015.

Donahue Auto and Transmissions has donated parts to repair a fleet of vehicles that will transport the items to the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office.

For more information, call 803-782-9444 or drop off items at 5205 Trenholm Road in Columbia.

