SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT- Unsettled weather with area of rain will continue through the weekend and early next week.

wis
wis(wis weather)
By Von Gaskin
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Headlines

  • Storm chances will start to increase Thursday and into the weekend
  • Rain chances will stay around for most of the week and the weekend
  • In the Tropics, We are watching Danielle and Earl and two waves near the coast of Africa
wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Summary

Unsettled weather will stick around for the next several days.

For Thursday, we’ll have a 30% chance for a few scattered showers with mostly cloudy skies keeping our temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

wis
wis(wis weather)

Another 30% chance for showers and storms Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday and Sunday rain chances increase to 60 to 70%. We’ll see periods of rain that could be heavy at times with a few storms as well. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs this weekend will be in the low 80s.

wis
wis(wis weather)

Hurricane Danielle has formed in the N. Central Atlantic and is expected to move North and East away from the US.

wis
wis(wis weather)

Hurricane Earl is moving N at 6 mph and is expected to continue to move east and away from the US. Earl is expected to get stronger as it moves away and becomes a Cat 3 hurricane later this week.

wis
wis(wis weather)

There are two tropical waves to watch. One is off the coast of Africa and has a 70% chance of development in the next 5 days. The other is right on the coast of Africa and has a 30% chance of development in the next 5 days.

Forecast Update

Thursday: Scattered showers and storms with highs in the mid 80s, chance of rain is 30%

Friday: Partly Sunny with highs in the low 80s. Rain chance 20%

Saturday: Periods of rain that could be heavy at times. Highs are in the low 80s. Chance of rain is 80%

Sunday: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, 60% chance. Highs are in the low 80s

wis
wis(wis weather)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Henry Starnes, 20
Columbia hobby store robbed of more than $10,000 in cards
Joe and Peggy Pinner on their wedding day.
Wife of WIS legend ‘Papa’ Joe Pinner dies, celebration of Peggy Pinner’s life announced
The firing squad chamber.
Judge rules firing squads and electrocutions unconstitutional in SC
Swansea Clerk Treasurer Margaret Harvey.
Attorney for subpoenaed Swansea clerk treasurer says client is “adamant” there was no wrongdoing

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- Unsettled weather theme continues into the weekend
FIRST ALERT- Unsettled weather theme continues into the weekend
FIRST ALERT- Unsettled weather theme continues into the weekend
First Alert
First Alert
First Alert
First Alert