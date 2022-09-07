FIRST ALERT- Unsettled weather with area of rain will continue through the weekend and early next week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

Storm chances will start to increase Thursday and into the weekend

Rain chances will stay around for most of the week and the weekend

In the Tropics, We are watching Danielle and Earl and two waves near the coast of Africa

First Alert Summary

Unsettled weather will stick around for the next several days.

For Thursday, we’ll have a 30% chance for a few scattered showers with mostly cloudy skies keeping our temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Another 30% chance for showers and storms Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday and Sunday rain chances increase to 60 to 70%. We’ll see periods of rain that could be heavy at times with a few storms as well. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs this weekend will be in the low 80s.

Hurricane Danielle has formed in the N. Central Atlantic and is expected to move North and East away from the US.

Hurricane Earl is moving N at 6 mph and is expected to continue to move east and away from the US. Earl is expected to get stronger as it moves away and becomes a Cat 3 hurricane later this week.

There are two tropical waves to watch. One is off the coast of Africa and has a 70% chance of development in the next 5 days. The other is right on the coast of Africa and has a 30% chance of development in the next 5 days.

Forecast Update

Thursday: Scattered showers and storms with highs in the mid 80s, chance of rain is 30%

Friday: Partly Sunny with highs in the low 80s. Rain chance 20%

Saturday: Periods of rain that could be heavy at times. Highs are in the low 80s. Chance of rain is 80%

Sunday: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, 60% chance. Highs are in the low 80s

