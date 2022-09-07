To the fair and beyond: Get your hands on tickets early for South Carolina State Fair
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The countdown is on for the South Carolina State Fair!
Cotton candy, fries and corn dogs are a month closer but tickets for the fair are even closer.
The fair will be held from October 12th - 23rd but tickets are available now here or at participating Circle K locations.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.