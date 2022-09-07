SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

To the fair and beyond: Get your hands on tickets early for South Carolina State Fair

SC State Fair
SC State Fair(SC State Fair)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The countdown is on for the South Carolina State Fair!

Cotton candy, fries and corn dogs are a month closer but tickets for the fair are even closer.

The fair will be held from October 12th - 23rd but tickets are available now here or at participating Circle K locations.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Henry Starnes, 20
Columbia hobby store robbed of more than $10,000 in cards
Joe and Peggy Pinner on their wedding day.
Wife of WIS legend ‘Papa’ Joe Pinner dies, celebration of Peggy Pinner’s life announced
Swansea Clerk Treasurer Margaret Harvey.
Attorney for subpoenaed Swansea clerk treasurer says client is “adamant” there was no wrongdoing
The firing squad chamber.
Judge rules firing squads and electrocutions unconstitutional in SC

Latest News

Soda City Live: Mental Health Awareness Breakfast
Soda City Live: Mental Health Awareness Breakfast
(Source: Pexels)
Be Well Wednesday: The Benefit of Fitness Boot Camps
Soda City Live: Faith Elevated hosts kickball tournament
Soda City Live: Faith Elevated hosts kickball tournament
Soda City Live: Legacy ceremony honoring The Boyd Foundation
Soda City Live: Legacy ceremony honoring The Boyd Foundation