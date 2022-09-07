SkyView
DHEC releases new COVID-19 South Carolina data

COVID-19
COVID-19(WMC)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department for Health and Environmental Control has released an update with recent data related to COVID-19 cases in South Carolina.

According to DHEC, there are a total of 1,687,640 cases and a total of 18,299 deaths linked to Coronavirus, as of Sept. 3.

DHEC also released that there are a total of 2,758,660 confirmed cases of vaccinations in the state.

