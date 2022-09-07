SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Deputies issue warrants for 18-year-old suspect in Ladson DMV shooting

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says it has obtained warrants for a man wanted in connection with Tuesday’s shooting at the Ladson Department of Motor Vehicles Office.

La’Ron Jaiheem Alvin Bess, 18, of Summerville, is wanted on charges of attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Berkeley County dispatchers received a call reporting a shooting at the Ladson DMV, located on Wimberly Drive, just after 1:30 p.m.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said the incident began as some sort of argument between people in the parking lot and that the incident was not related to the DMV. At some point, he said, that argument moved inside where Lewis said the suspect went after the victim and opened fire, also striking a second victim.

Of the two victims, Lewis said it appeared that the first victim was the intended target and the second may have been an innocent bystander.

Chief Deputy Jeremey Baker confirmed late Tuesday afternoon that both of the shooting victims were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Lewis said no DMV employees were injured.

La'Ron Jaiheem Alvin Bess is wanted on charges of attempted murder, assault and battery of a...
La'Ron Jaiheem Alvin Bess is wanted on charges of attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.(Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)

Lewis estimated there were 40 law enforcement officers in the area searching for the shooter Tuesday afternoon. Several K-9 officers were also on the scene and Lewis said one of the dogs picked up a track that officers were following. The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were also on the scene with their K-9 units. Troopers from the South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded and a law enforcement helicopter also joined in the search.

Deputies released two photos late Tuesday afternoon. One showed a man deputies described as their suspect in the shooting. The other showed a maroon Nissan Armada, which deputies said was involved in the incident.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released this image of a person believed to be the gunman...
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released this image of a person believed to be the gunman who wounded two people at the Ladson DMV Tuesday afternoon.(Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office confirmed Tuesday night that they had located the vehicle and identified its owner, but did not explain how the vehicle was involved and whether the vehicle’s owner was at the scene of the shooting.

Deputies say Bess should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 or the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4505.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Henry Starnes, 20
Columbia hobby store robbed of more than $10,000 in cards
Joe and Peggy Pinner on their wedding day.
Wife of WIS legend ‘Papa’ Joe Pinner dies, celebration of Peggy Pinner’s life announced
The firing squad chamber.
Judge rules firing squads and electrocutions unconstitutional in SC
Swansea Clerk Treasurer Margaret Harvey.
Attorney for subpoenaed Swansea clerk treasurer says client is “adamant” there was no wrongdoing