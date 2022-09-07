SkyView
Coroner: Shooting deaths of Carolina Forest teacher, 2 children ruled murder-suicide

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office released new details on a death investigation Wednesday in the Carolina Forest area.

Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said Eric and Emily Moberley’s cause of death is homicide. Laura Moberley died by suicide.

Willard confirmed to WMBF News the deaths have been ruled a murder-suicide.

The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Coroner’s Office said 42-year-old Laura Moberley, 11-year-old Eric Moberley and 8-year-old Emily Moberley were all found shot to death at a home on Centennial Circle last week.

Records from family court show a legal order of separation was filed by Laura Moberley’s husband, William, on June 13.

The latest filings were dated August 30, the same date on which a temporary hearing was scheduled.

One funeral will be held Thursday for Laura Moberley and her two children, Eric and Emily Moberley, according to the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations may be made to the Moberley Family Fund C/O Carolina Forest Elementary School, 285 Carolina Forest Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579, OR The Moberley Family Care Fund C/O Jennifer Lee at Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

