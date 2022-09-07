SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Be Well Wednesday: The Benefit of Fitness Boot Camps

(Source: Pexels)
(Source: Pexels)(Pexels)
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you want to tackle your fitness goals but lack discipline, there is always the option of a personal trainer.

But if you don’t mind a group setting you can always join other like-minded people who share a common goal of getting fit in a non-judgmental space.

Boss Tribe Fitness offers group boot camp classes for not just adults but for children as well.

Boss Tribe Fitness is located at  9003 Two Notch Rd, Columbia, SC 29223.

Click here for more info.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Henry Starnes, 20
Columbia hobby store robbed of more than $10,000 in cards
Joe and Peggy Pinner on their wedding day.
Wife of WIS legend ‘Papa’ Joe Pinner dies, celebration of Peggy Pinner’s life announced
Swansea Clerk Treasurer Margaret Harvey.
Attorney for subpoenaed Swansea clerk treasurer says client is “adamant” there was no wrongdoing
The firing squad chamber.
Judge rules firing squads and electrocutions unconstitutional in SC

Latest News

Soda City Live: Mental Health Awareness Breakfast
Soda City Live: Mental Health Awareness Breakfast
SC State Fair
To the fair and beyond: Get your hands on tickets early for South Carolina State Fair
Soda City Live: Faith Elevated hosts kickball tournament
Soda City Live: Faith Elevated hosts kickball tournament
Soda City Live: Legacy ceremony honoring The Boyd Foundation
Soda City Live: Legacy ceremony honoring The Boyd Foundation