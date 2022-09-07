Be Well Wednesday: The Benefit of Fitness Boot Camps

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you want to tackle your fitness goals but lack discipline, there is always the option of a personal trainer.

But if you don’t mind a group setting you can always join other like-minded people who share a common goal of getting fit in a non-judgmental space.

Boss Tribe Fitness offers group boot camp classes for not just adults but for children as well.

Boss Tribe Fitness is located at 9003 Two Notch Rd, Columbia, SC 29223.

