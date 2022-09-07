SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

A’ja Wilson named WNBA MVP for second time

FILE
FILE(Source: WIS)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the second time in her career, A’ja Wilson has been named the WNBA MVP. Wilson currently plays for the Las Vegas Aces. While playing at UofSC she played as a forward for the Gamecocks.

During her time at the university, she led the team to their first national championship in 2017. She was drafted to the Aces in 2018 after graduating.

Coach Dawn Staley reacted to the news by saying she is “so, so, so, so proud.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Henry Starnes, 20
Columbia hobby store robbed of more than $10,000 in cards
Joe and Peggy Pinner on their wedding day.
Wife of WIS legend ‘Papa’ Joe Pinner dies, celebration of Peggy Pinner’s life announced
The firing squad chamber.
Judge rules firing squads and electrocutions unconstitutional in SC
Swansea Clerk Treasurer Margaret Harvey.
Attorney for subpoenaed Swansea clerk treasurer says client is “adamant” there was no wrongdoing

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says a body was recovered near the site...
Coroner identifies body recovered in water near James Island yacht club
Dominion's logo
Gas line struck in Columbia, houses evacuated
Taquarie Weathers was charged with murder on Friday, Sept. 2, according to Richland County...
Man charged with murder after shooting on Broad River Road
Dominique Brand
Federal trial underway for man accused of kidnapping, killing 80-year-old Horry County grandmother