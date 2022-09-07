A’ja Wilson named WNBA MVP for second time
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the second time in her career, A’ja Wilson has been named the WNBA MVP. Wilson currently plays for the Las Vegas Aces. While playing at UofSC she played as a forward for the Gamecocks.
DPOY and NOW 2x MVP ‼️@_ajawilson22 is your 2022 #WNBA @Kia Most Valuable Player 🏆— WNBA (@WNBA) September 7, 2022
Wilson averaged 19.5 PPG, 9.4 RPG, her efforts led the @LVAces to a #1 overall seed and 26-10 overall record#MoreThan pic.twitter.com/5nFc1DZBB2
During her time at the university, she led the team to their first national championship in 2017. She was drafted to the Aces in 2018 after graduating.
Coach Dawn Staley reacted to the news by saying she is “so, so, so, so proud.”
@_ajawilson22 I’m so so so so proud of you! 2 time @WNBA MVP! Talk to her nice. GOD IS GREAT!!! https://t.co/7TehFsfuHx— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) September 7, 2022
👑 𝗠'𝗩𝗣! 𝗠'𝗩𝗣! 𝗠'𝗩𝗣! 👑— Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) September 7, 2022
A'ja Wilson has been named the 2022 #WNBA @Kia 𝐌𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫!
Congratulations, @_ajawilson22! pic.twitter.com/2HsHJfRJVG
What a year for A'ja Wilson!— Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) September 7, 2022
Defensive Player of the Year
All-Defensive First Team
Commissioner's Cup Champion
WNBA All-Star Team Captain
2x Player of the Month
4x Player of the Week
And now M'VP!@_ajawilson22 // #RaiseTheStakes pic.twitter.com/zooAVdACWh
