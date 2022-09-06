Wife of WIS legend ‘Papa’ Joe Pinner dies, celebration of Peggy Pinner’s life announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Pinner family announced the death of Peggy Pinner Tuesday. Peggy was married to longtime WIS anchor ‘Papa’ Joe Pinner.

The Pinner family became part of WIS when he joined the station in 1963. Over the decades he served as an anchor, weatherman, co-host to WIS News Midday. He retired from the station after 55 years in 2018.

Peggy and Joe were married for 65 years. The two met in 1956 while Peggy was a singer in a group called the Alamarettes and appeared on WJXT in Jacksonville, FL. Joe worked at the station on-air at the time.

Peggy was reported to have passed away while surrounded by her family on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. A celebration of her life is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Blythewood.

