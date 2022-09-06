WATCH: SC Senate Medical Affairs Committee debating abortion bill
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Senate Medical Affairs Committee is debating abortion Tuesday morning. The bill, H. 5399, would ban most abortions with limited exceptions to prevent:
- The death of the pregnant woman
- A substantial risk of death for the pregnant woman because of a physical condition
- The substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function of the pregnant woman
RELATED COVERAGE
Bill to ban almost all abortions in SC advances to House floor for debate
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.