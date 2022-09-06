WATCH: SC Senate Medical Affairs Committee debating abortion bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Senate Medical Affairs Committee is debating abortion Tuesday morning. The bill, H. 5399, would ban most abortions with limited exceptions to prevent:

The death of the pregnant woman

A substantial risk of death for the pregnant woman because of a physical condition

The substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function of the pregnant woman

Bill to ban almost all abortions in SC advances to House floor for debate

