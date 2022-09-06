SkyView
WATCH: SC Senate Medical Affairs Committee debating abortion bill

SC Senator Richard Cash speaks during the SC Senate Medical Affairs Committee meeting.
SC Senator Richard Cash speaks during the SC Senate Medical Affairs Committee meeting.(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Senate Medical Affairs Committee is debating abortion Tuesday morning. The bill, H. 5399, would ban most abortions with limited exceptions to prevent:

  • The death of the pregnant woman
  • A substantial risk of death for the pregnant woman because of a physical condition
  •  The substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function of the pregnant woman

