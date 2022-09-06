SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

WATCH: Columbia announces new homelessness initatives, hiring of ‘czar’

The City of Columbia announced new changes to address homelessness in the city Tuesday.
The City of Columbia announced new changes to address homelessness in the city Tuesday.(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith and Nick Neville
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is announcing plans for new homelessness initiatives Tuesday. The conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at the City of Columbia Inclement Weather Center.

Currently, the city estimates around 250 unsheltered people are experiencing homelessness. Speakers at Tuesday’s announcement include Columbia Mayor daniel Rickenmann, City Council Members, city staff, and more. Members of the Taskforce to Prevent and End Homelessness and homeless service providers were also invited to attend.

The city announced inclement weather shelters will now be open year round. Additionally, starting Nov. 1 there will be 50 pallet homes available as short-term help for homelessness. The city will also be hiring a ‘czar’ to help coordinate the city’s efforts and task force with local organizations.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a Burger King Whopper.
Columbia Burger King franchise fined in child labor violation investigation
Swansea Clerk Treasurer Margaret Harvey.
Attorney for subpoenaed Swansea clerk treasurer says client is “adamant” there was no wrongdoing
Theodore Douglas Cooley
Man missing from medical transport found safe
The 30-year-old mother of four was reported missing August 23.
Family holds prayer vigil for missing mother of four
According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford...
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash

Latest News

SC State House
Rape, incest exceptions pulled from S Carolina abortion bill
University of South Carolina logo
Coroner identifies second body found at UofSC campus
Seal of the Department of Education of South Carolina
Fewer than 40% of SC students meet expectations in state math testing
wis
FIRST ALERT- Expect areas of rain and unsettled weather to continue as a storm system moves across the east