WATCH: Columbia announces new homelessness initatives, hiring of ‘czar’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is announcing plans for new homelessness initiatives Tuesday. The conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at the City of Columbia Inclement Weather Center.

Currently, the city estimates around 250 unsheltered people are experiencing homelessness. Speakers at Tuesday’s announcement include Columbia Mayor daniel Rickenmann, City Council Members, city staff, and more. Members of the Taskforce to Prevent and End Homelessness and homeless service providers were also invited to attend.

The city announced inclement weather shelters will now be open year round. Additionally, starting Nov. 1 there will be 50 pallet homes available as short-term help for homelessness. The city will also be hiring a ‘czar’ to help coordinate the city’s efforts and task force with local organizations.

‼️Happening Right Now‼️ @colamayor, City Council members and City Manager have a major announcement regarding homeless services.

▪️

To view the live stream right now, click here: https://t.co/m2s4B9USH1#WeAreColumbia pic.twitter.com/UG1IAT8pdK — City of Columbia (@CityofColumbia) September 6, 2022

Today at 2pm, in front of Columbia's Inclement Weather Center, we will be unveiling some of our preliminary strategies to address homelessness. As the chairwoman of the Taskforce, we have been working hard the last 6 months to understand the root causes. — Dr. Aditi Bussells (@aditisrivastav) September 6, 2022

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.